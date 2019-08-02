Flood Relief convoy heads to Kearney

SRF Rural Disaster Relief is driving from Florida to Kearney in a convoy to provide hay and other essential items for area farmers impacted by July flooding.

A convoy from Florida is on its way to Kearney to help those impacted by flooding.

The convoy will first stop in Elkhorn before moving on to Kearney.

The Kearney Family YMCA has offered to let the team shower at their facility before returning back to Florida.

There are 12 drivers that are taking turns so they can drive nonstop.

The convoy is expected to arrive in Kearney sometimes in the afternoon on Friday.