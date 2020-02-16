Flood advisory near Fremont due to ice jams in the Platte River

There have been more reported problems for areas near Fremont. Ice jams are causing the Platte River to move out of its banks.

Right now, there's a flood advisory for central Dodge, Western Douglas, and northeastern Saunders Counties.

We're hearing reports of floodwaters rising up to streets near Big Island Road in Fremont. Officials say the river is going up and down by about one to two feet.

The National Weather Service has extended the Flood Warning through 6:30PM on Sunday, as the ice jam on the Platte continues to cause river adjacent flooding. The locations impacted by water remain limited to: County Road 19, Big Island Road, Ridge Road, and Hormel Park.

The Dodge County Sheriff's office is issuing a voluntary evacuation order for everyone in the affected areas.

Overnight, two people were rescued from a cabin that was surrounded by 4 to 5 ft of water. Both people rescued were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Inger Kindler lives along the Platte River and was shocked by how fast the water came up.

"We just heard this loud noise and we didn't know if it was a helicopter or what. So we looked out at the river and it all the sudden started moving," Kindler said. "The ice started piling up on each other and we are a little apprehensive"

The Red Cross had opened up a shelter at the First Lutheran Church on Military Ave. for affected residents, but it has since closed.

