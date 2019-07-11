Flood waters approaching Wood River; Residents urged to evacuate

Residents in Wood River are being asked to evacuate now.

Late Wednesday night the Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management posted this message:

"Wood River Fire Dept reports flood waters approaching City of Wood River. Residents are asked to evacuate NOW before waters become dangerous and puts rescuers at risk. This water will rise very quickly so don't delay."

If you are evacuating, be sure to have your essentials, secure your home and drive safely away from the area.

Flooding will affect Hwy 30 and roads in the area, but the Hall County Emergency Management said they don't expect it to impact Interstate 80 near Wood River.

If you have no place to stay, the Red Cross Shelter is open at Wood River High School.

Officials are urging residents not to wait. They say to evacuate while it's still safe to do so.

And also be aware that roads are starting to close in Hall County. Please stay posted and avoid closed roads. The Hall County Sheriff's Department says DO NOT drive through running water.

Current closings:

Shoemaker Island Rd West of Alda (water actors rd)

Alda Rd Between Hwy 30 and Schimmer (due to sandbagging)

Check the Nebraska 511 Map for a look at other closings due to flooding.