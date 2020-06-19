Flooding and tree damage in southern Lancaster County

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office put barricades up on Hickman Road from 54th Street to the railroad tracks. That's on the west side of Hickman due to water over to road.

Flooding seen in the Hickman area on Thursday. (Source: Eric Malina)

Thunderstorms moved through southeastern Nebraska, beginning Thursday afternoon continuing into the evening. There are reports of 5 to 7 inches of rain in the Hickman area and southern Lancaster County caused some flooding there.

Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman urged people Thursday night to use extreme caution when using roads in that area due to flooding conditions.

But then on Friday morning, the sheriff's office told 1011 NOW that gravel roads are very saturated but the only road with flooding is Hickman Road west of town.

Viewer video sent to our newsroom showed water completely covering south 82nd Street, just north of Panama Road.

Many residents will be picking up Friday as the storm also caused tree damage around town. There are areas with tree limbs down.

J Boutique in Hickman posted on Facebook Thursday that the water was rising fast and that it will be dependent on what they find Friday on whether the store will be open for the day.