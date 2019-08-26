Flooding at the fairgrounds

Another band of severe weather rolled through Grand Island Monday morning, and the result is flooding at the state fairgrounds.

Photos show the owner of Cactus Jacks, one of the fair vendors, kayaking around the fairgrounds Monday morning.

Much of the water has receded but there is still standing water at the fair.

Meteorologist Travis Klanecky said 1.43" of rain fell at the Grand Island airport Monday morning bringing the August total up to 11.46" of rain. This makes August 2019 the second wettest month in Grand Island on record.

A flood advisory in in effect for Hall County until 8:30 p.m. Monday.

The Nebraska State Fair has closed all ground parking. For details on where to park, click here.

For rainy day activities to do that the fair, click here..