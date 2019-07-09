Flooding impacting roads in Kearney, Lexington, and other communities

Drivers are being urged to stay off the roads in several Nebraska communities on Tuesday morning.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office shared several photos of a flooded Highway 30 in Lexington. There are reports of cars stalled in water and authorities are reminding drivers to never go on flooded streets.

The flooding isn't just impacting Lexington, but also communities across Dawson, Gosper, and Buffalo counties.

From Monday night into Tuesday morning, Kearney received more than 4 inches of rain.

The Buffalo County Emergency Manager said from north of Kearney to the central part of town, streets are completely flooded from sidewalk to sidewalk. Some areas of flooding are up to 4 feet deep.

Emergency Management also said homes in Kearney are reporting flooded basements and some homes are being evacuated.

Kearney Police are asking you to avoid travel in Kearney. Buffalo County 911 is experiencing a high call volume and Kearney Police are helping motorists.

As of Tuesday morning, Highway 30 is closed in both directions due to flooding from Kearney to Elm Creek. If you need to be out on the roads in impacted areas, check 511 Nebraska first.