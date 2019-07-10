Flooding in Adams County

Parts of Adams County are under water Wednesday including Southern Hills Golf Course and some homes at the edge of the Little Blue River.

Water is waist deep near these home in Adams County (Source: KSNB)

According to Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, flooding started in rural Adams County on Wednesday morning. They have been working closely with The National Weather Service and they told Pughes the water peaked around noon and then started to recede.

Pughes said everywhere near the Little Blue River in Southern Adams County has flooding going all the way from Adams Central to Deweese.

"Right now if you see water coming, get out ahead of time, don't make it a rescue. Especially if you know that you are in a flood prone area. It is easier to get out before the flood rises," Pughes said.

Volunteers with the Hastings, Holstein and Roseland Rural Fire Departments spent Wednesday morning sandbagging. They took about 2,000 bags to homes to try to prevent water from getting inside.

We talked to one Adams County woman who chose to evacuate. She said water started running between her house and garage around 8 a.m.

"We have had two other floods this year," Carrie Whitcomb said. "One in March, when everyone else was (flooded) and one other time. But this is the worst we've seen. We've lived here six years."

Pughes said the water is starting to recede but it will be several days before everyone is out of the woods. He adds there will be major long term effects throughout the county as they are still dealing with flooding from March.

If you see bridges or roads blocked off, don't go around them.