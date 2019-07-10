Record-breaking flooding possible in Gibbon

As of Wednesday morning, Highway 30 is closed from Shelton to Elm Creek, according to NDOT.

Gibbon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the north side of town is flooded as of Wednesday morning.

According to Gibbon fire crews, Highway 30 is closed. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Streets all have standing water on them. Drivers need to use caution.

According to American Foods Group, Gibbon Packing will not be in production on Wednesday as the Gibbon community deals with the flooding.

Hall County Emergency Management said the Wood River at Gibbon rose sharply to 15 feet as of 6:34 a.m. Wednesday. Flood stage is 15 feet. It is forecast to rise through Wednesday and Thursday then begin dropping. The river could peak at 17.7 feet, which would break the current record.