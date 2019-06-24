Florida boy runs in honor of Nebraska Trooper killed

The death of a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper is touching hearts across the country. Trooper Jerry Smith died last week in a head-on collision while he was driving his patrol car in the Nebraska Panhandle.

On Saturday, 10-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in Winter Springs, Florida used the "Running For Heroes" Facebook page to show his run one mile carrying the blue line flag. He is on a mission to run 1-mile for every fallen law enforcement officer and firefighter lost in the line of duty.

Before his run, he shared how Trooper Jerry Smith died and honored his military service. Zechariah said in the video, "In Nebraska, this is the first officer they have lost this year. So my prayers and thoughts are with everybody in Nebraska, and all officers in Nebraska."

In the video, Zechariah stands in silence with the flag and prays. As the sirens sound, deputies and police officers from five law enforcement agencies ran the track with Zechariah.

Zechariah is also raising $50,000 for the Tunnel To Towers Foundation.