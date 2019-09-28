Florida school administrator put on leave after alleged racist remarks

An administrator at Miami Country Day School was placed on administrative leave after allegations surfaced that she made racist remarks to students.

A school administrator allegedly tells misbehaving students they are acting like students from a predominantly black neighborhood. (Source: WPLG, CNN)

The incident allegedly occurred while Upper School Director Dana Vignale was "attempting to maintain order" in the lunch line, according to a letter sent to parents this week by Head of School Mariandl Hufford.

Students said Vignale told them they were “acting like public school children in Liberty City.” The community is a predominately black area of Miami.

"Yesterday afternoon, I met with the Upper School Director, Ms. Vignale, to share your and my concerns," Hufford said in Tuesday’s letter.

"After this discussion, I advised her that I would be taking the remainder of this week to continue to have conversations, listen and gain understanding."

Vignale allegedly made the comments to high school students at the private institution. She was an administrator at Miami-Dade County Public Schools before joining Miami Country Day School.

"I humbly ask for your understanding and your patience as we work through this process," Hufford said in her letter.

“My decision will be aligned with our mission and will be what is in the best interest of our students and our school. I believe that taking this time will allow me to determine the best path to take. As soon as I have reached a decision, I will let you all know.”

