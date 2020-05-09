Florists prepare for Mother's Day during pandemic

Mother's Day is also the busiest day of the year for flower shops. This year the preparation is a little different due to COVID-19.

Petal Creations is preparing for Mother's Day which is one of the busiest holidays of the year. They are also taking extra precautions with COVID-19.

Petal Creations on South 56th Street said the pandemic has slowed business. People might not be able to be around their family for the holiday so they are sending flowers instead. The owner of petal creations, Stacy Griffin, said she's doing no contact deliveries or pickups plus limiting the number of people in the store to prevent spreading the virus.

"The challenge is that most people's minds are on other things than sending flowers for day to day things, and we have seen our sales go down just a little bit, so it's nice to see a little up tick for Mother's Day," Griffin said.

In case you forgot about the holiday and still want to surprise the women in your life, Petal Creations is open on Sunday for Mother's Day for orders and deliveries.

