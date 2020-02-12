Flu still considered "widespread" in Nebraska

Centennial High School in Utica will stay closed through tomorrow, as a good portion of the district is out sick. The flu is currently considered widespread in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said there is still a lot of flu activity happening in Lincoln and Lancaster County. The latest data shows 1,200 confirmed cases of the flu this season. It's affecting people of all ages, the largest group being 6- to 12-year-olds.

Numbers from Lancaster County peaked the last week of December with just under 250 cases, and are now declining, but are still higher than normal.

"People shouldn't become complacent, that we're out of the flu season," said Tim Timmons, BSN, RN the Communicable Disease Program Supervisor. "We're not. We still have a lot of flu activities and you still need to take the same precautions."

Nationally, flu numbers have increased over the last three weeks, but people testing positive in Lancaster County have dropped 17 percent according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. There have been 6 flu-related deaths in Lancaster County. To see more information on how the flu is impacting Lancaster county, follow this link.

In Douglas County, reports show there are over 5,000 confirmed cases of the flu this season.