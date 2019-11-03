Food Bank of Lincoln expands mobile distribution locations

Beginning Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, the Food Bank of Lincoln will expand its Rural Mobile Food Distribution network to Nebraska City. The new monthly distribution is in cooperation with First United Methodist Church (FUMC), 1023 First Ave. Any person in need is welcome to access free food between Noon and 1 p.m. on the 3rd Friday of every month.

Some of the food available at the distribution is USDA product, so participants will need to sign the standard income self-verification sheet. No other documentation is required. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bags and carts if possible.

FUMC has operated a food pantry since 1984. Funding and supplies for the Pantry come from local sources. According to Keitha Thomson, FUMC Food Pantry Director, this truly has been a community project. “Local clubs, groups, foundations, United Way of Nebraska City, churches and individuals have been so generous with food drives and monetary donations, knowing it all goes right back into the community to help our neighbors,” Thomson said.

However, the need is growing, and the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Rural Mobile Food Distribution will help FUMC sustain and expand their service to the community. The Food Bank of Lincoln serves 16 counties in Southeast Nebraska, including Otoe County. Within the Food Bank’s service area, an estimated, 57,960 Nebraskans face food insecurity, according to the annual Map the Meal Gap report. Through its monthly mobile distribution network and in collaboration with local agencies, churches and organizations, the Food Bank of Lincoln connects hungry neighbors to nearly 10 million meals annually. An estimated 1,750 residents in Otoe County face food insecurity.

For the past ten years, FUMC has also managed a weekend Backpack Supply Program at the Nebraska City elementary schools, which currently provide a food-filled backpack to 60 families every other week. “With the monthly Rural Mobile Food Distribution, we anticipate a decrease in use of the local food pantry, and we will be able to spend more on the weekend backpacks,” said Thomson. “And we anticipate it will serve people on fixed incomes who we don’t currently serve.”

For mobile distribution schedules, information about ways to get involved, or to learn more, contact the Food Bank of Lincoln at (402) 466-8170 or visit www.lincolnfoodbank.org.

