Food Bank of Lincoln says they're not behind door-to-door campaigns, asks for online donations

The Food Bank of Lincoln is asking anyone interested in making a donation do so through their website, in light of reports of people going door-to-door seeking donations for the non-profit.

A representative for The Food Bank said they appreciate that people are trying to help, but said they did not initiate and cannot support these door-to-door campaigns.

They said this for two reasons- first, they're trying to reduce contact between people, and limit the number of hands on items that will be given out to Lincoln people. Second, they don't want someone to exploit this crisis and say they're collecting food or money for the food bank, when really they're not.

The Food Bank is at a heightened need for food during this time as they're trying to be prepared to help for as long as it's needed, and said the most helpful way to get involved is to donate online, not go door-to-door seeking for donations.

Here's the link: https://www.lincolnfoodbank.org/donate/