Food Fort, Lincoln Tree of Hope partner to collect food for those in need

The groups Food Fort and the Lincoln Tree of Hope partnered together to collect food for those in need Sunday.

Source: (KOLN)

The food drive started at 2 p.m. Sunday and the Food Fort's trailer was full after 30 minutes causing it to load up its bus. Food Fort director Michaela Akridge said it initially didn't know what to do when it heard LPS was closing for a week.

"Initially, we were like, well what are we going to do," Akridge said, "How are we going to be able to provide them with what they need? How are we going to have access to the means to be able to do that? So partnering with this other organization and the community and the way they have just shown up is incredible."

Lincoln Tree of Hope director Shannon Crellin said it posting was going viral and had hundreds of people waiting to donate. "It's a cool thing to see the solidarity within the town," Crellin said, "And we have people even coming from Omaha and Gretna and other outside towns that want to get involved."

Food Fort will distribute the groceries and hot meals to different LPS schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.