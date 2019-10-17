Food Fort celebrates 3 years of serving, collecting winter items for children

The Food Fort is celebrating three years of providing meals for children in Lincoln, but the bus carries a lot more than just wholesome food.

Throughout the year, the Food Fort is stocked with seasonal items. During the summer, a staple is deodorant. Now, the bus is stocked up with winter items like hats, gloves, scarves and even lip balm.

Tonight, volunteers got together to celebrate three years of serving and prepare for winter.

"We have to re-stock this multiple times throughout the winter, things like this are always a need," said Michaela Akerdige, the founder of Food Fort.

The Food Fort serves about 160 kids in different neighborhoods per week.

If you would like to donate to the winter items collection, follow this link.