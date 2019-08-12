Food Network chef helps create menu for new downtown hotel

An Olympic gold medalist and Food Network chef is in town helping a new downtown hotel get ready for the opening of its lounge.

Brian Boitano developed all of the cocktails and food for The Kindler Hotel, a new boutique hotel.

Its lounge is dedicated to the star, named Boitano’s Lounge.

He will be there for the next two days, meeting bartenders and servers to go over the menus.

He’ll show them how to plate and prepare everything for the guests.

Boitano spoke with 10/11 NOW about the work that went into these extensive menus.

"I have about 35 cocktails on the menu, and a whole winter and summer menu of food,” Boitano said. “We've tried to choose all local ingredients."

Boitano says all the ingredients will be local, and he’s also creating a special Husker drink.

Customers will have a chance to try the food and cocktails on the hotel’s opening day, which is August 22.