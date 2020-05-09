Food distribution centers help people impacted by COVID-19

If you or someone you know is going hungry in Lincoln, there are regular food bank distributions throughout the week and it's all free.

This is a good example of what that distribution looks like. This event, at Lincoln East High School, sent nearly 200 families home with a variety of food items, ranging from spaghetti noodles to sauce to avocados and orange juice. Organizers said it's a tough time, if you need help there are people out there who can help.

"This is available to anyone here in Lincoln. It's a drive-thru, so you stay in your car ideally, simply get out and load the food into your car and take off," said Alynn Sampson with the Food Bank of Lincoln. "We know that there's a lot of people who have recently lost jobs, at places who have reduced hours. We know that there's a lot of need, and we're hoping this is one less thing for families to worry about if they know we can put food on the table for them."

