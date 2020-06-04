Food truck reopens after pandemic causes snags

After months of uncertainty, a local food truck is back in service.

In April we talked to the owner of Motorfood. Back then he said the pandemic was making it almost impossible to reopen.

Now, he's ready to go way ahead of schedule.

"I think it's important to keep these businesses that are family-owned up and running," said Gary Harper of Lincoln.

In just a few weeks Motorfood has made a total transformation.

"It's all finished inside," said Chef Shaun Theye, the owner. "Got this sweet wrap job on it. Graphically its more than I could have hoped for."

In April, the truck sat in the driveway. The equipment still had plastic wrap on it and because of the pandemic Chef Shaun Theye couldn't get the permits necessary to reopen.

"Back then, when the pandemic first started, nobody really had any idea what was going on," said Theye.

Just days after our story aired, he got some good news.

"I think some people saw it and I started getting phone calls the next day," said Theye.

Now, months ahead of schedule, a line of hungry people wait anxiously for their food.

"I was like, it's really good and I've been stalking their Instagram page because I didn't get to go the first time they came here," said Autumn Arnold, a customer.

A sight Chef Shaun says he never gets tired of.

"It just feels like we're home," said Theye.

Motorfood will be back open in the Cultiva Labs parking lot near 25th and Randolph tomorrow and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can check out their schedule here