Forecasters: Fire danger high with high winds, low humidity

Dangerous weather conditions for brush fires were forecast Thursday for much of Nebraska, meteorologists said.

A red flag warning from the National Weather Service said low humidity and wind gusts up to 45 mph (72.4 kph) are expected.

Brush fires have blackened thousands of Nebraska acres so far this week, officials said.

Regional 26 emergency manager Alma Beland estimated that firefighters battled flames Monday on between 1,500 and 2,000 acres (607 and 809 hectares) between Thedford and Stapleton.

A blaze north of Lodgepole forced closure of U.S. Highway 30 for a time Wednesday. It was contained by 6 p.m., officials said. It’s not clear how many acres were charred.