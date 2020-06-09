Forecasters predict rough weather Tuesday for Nebraska

Weather forecasters are warning Nebraskans in much of the state to prepare for rough weather later Tuesday into Wednesday.

A storm system was expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and possibly hail and tornadoes to parts of central and eastern Nebraska, the National Weather Service said. The weather service issued a high wind warning — in effect until Wednesday morning — for the southern half of Nebraska and as far north as Norfolk in the eastern region.

Wind gusts in eastern Nebraska could exceed 65 mph in places, the weather service warned. The weather service also said the risk of hail damage and tornadoes was greater in Nebraska’s southeastern region.