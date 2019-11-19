Forever 21 at Gateway Mall set to close

According to an spokesperson at Gateway Mall, Forever 21 is set to close. While the Gateway spokesperson said they have future development plans already in place, they are waiting to reveal details until the new year.

Back in September, the low-price fashion chain Forever 21 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The privately-held company based in Los Angeles said it would have to close up to 178 stores in the U.S. The company said it would focus on maximizing its U.S. Stores and shutter certain international locations.

Forever 21 joins Barneys New York and Diesel USA on a growing list of retailers seeking bankruptcy protection as they battle online competitors. Others, like Payless ShoeSource and Charlotte Russe, have shut down completely.