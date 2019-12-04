Former Amigos security shares memories as downtown location set to close

For many the Amigos at 14th and Q Street holds memories from college nights, game days or maybe just a quick bite to eat.

The location is set to close its doors next Friday and for one familiar Amigos face it brings back a lot of memories.

Former Lancaster County Deputy William Woodruff, better known as Woody, retired this year after 47 years on the force.

Woodruff has a lot of stories from all that time but some of his most memorable came from his nights working security at Amigos.

“I talk to somebody every day that I know from Amigos,” said Woodruff. “Every day I see somebody. I’m Facebook friends with a lot of them.”

Woody was hired for the job 25 years ago, back when the parking lot was larger and the crowds gathering would get rowdy.

“He turned it around,” said Janice Moore who started and co-owns Amigos. “He made it a safe environment that was just kind of fun.”

Woody has countless stories of many memorable nights here from athletes celebrating wins, to making friends he still talks to to this day.

One of his favorites involves a case from his time with the Sheriffs Office.

“I served a guy child support papers,” said Woodruff. “I couldn’t get him served so three minutes after midnight New Year’s Eve I served him half a dozen child support papers as he drove in here one night. We’re Facebook friends he lives in Georgia now, we can laugh about that now but he wasn’t happy at the time.”

Amigos says closing has to do with a changing downtown. Moore says they are hoping to explore other options like delivery services or catering.

Woody says he, along with many others are sad to see it go.

“I didn’t have a lot of tough nights I like talking to people,” said Woodruff. “I know what it was like for everybody here, this was a great place.”

Amigos will be hosting a goodbye party on the 13th from eight to 10 p.m.

Woody plans to be in attendance as well.

