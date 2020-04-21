Former Blackshirt Warren finding success with Academy

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Steve Warren has been a busy man despite his training facility, Warren Academy in Omaha, suspending training due to COVID-19.

The Blackshirt who earned All-Big 12 honors while at Nebraska in the late 90s has been home with a newborn baby girl. Warren, who also has a talent in singing, performed the National Anthem for Nebraska's virtual spring game.

The Warren Academy, which trains young kids up to NFL players, opened in 2008.

"It's just trying to get kids in and give them opportunities to get better as athletes. Speed, agility, strength, all of the above and football-wise, we position train and 7-on-7," said Warren.

The Academy has helped train pro athletes, including NFL players Noah Fant and Harrison Phillips.