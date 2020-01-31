Former Broken Bow Mayor found guilty of assault, abuse of power

A jury found a former Broken Bow mayor guilty of assault and abuse of power.

Jonathan Berghorst remains expressionless as the guilty verdict was announced January, 31. (Source: KNOP)

Jonathon Berghorst was accused of threatened the job of a police officer investigating a fight outside a bar for which the mayor was also charged.

Berghorst was removed from office after a recall election this month.

Testimony wrapped up Thursday morning. Three witnesses took the stand, all of whom are friends of Berghorst. They testified the former Mayor was not fighting at the bar as it was a mutual spar.

On Wedneday, Riley Royle, the man who was assaulted, testified and said he never agreed to fighting with Berghorst.

