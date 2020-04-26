Former Husker Akinmoladun living out dream in NFL

He may have went undrafted, but that hasn't stopped Freedom Akinmoladun from making an NFL roster. Akinmoladun played in two games as a rookie for the Cincinnati Bengals and is now trying to continue his journey in the NFL.

"This really is a business, but it's a fun business and just a lot of things to learn, a lot of people you meet and it's just really exciting that I'm able to fulfill my dream. Hopefully this upcoming year, I'll be able to contribute more towards the team," said Akinmoladun who played for Nebraska in 2014-'18.

There's other Huskers on the Bengals' roster and the team is coached by former Nebraska quarterback, Zac Taylor.

"The first day that I got to meet him he was like how does it feel to be a Cornhusker? It feels really good, it was a good experience to share a moment. We were able to talk to each other naturally."

Akinmoladun is back in Lincoln working out and preparing for the next practice.

"Now that I'm here, it's like wow, I can't let it go now, I have to hold it as hard as I can."