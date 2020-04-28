Former Husker Sirles helping out Team Jack

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles may be retired from football but he's taking his game from the NFL to behind the microphone. Sirles, who now works with Husker Sports Network, is helping out the Team Jack Foundation by hosting 'Team Jack Live" which is an interactive show with a guest each week.

"For me this is a way I can give back year-round to fight the disease, to help money for the disease. I don't do this as a hobby, it's a passion," says Sirles who played at Nebraska from 2009-'13.

So far, the show has had Rex Burkhead and Bo Pelini on, with Larry The Cable Guy scheduled for this Thursday. The show goes live at 1 p.m. on Thursday and viewers can watch and interact with the guest after registering online.

"We're all in this together. We're the Team Jack family and just to spread the family, get this in front of eyes that haven't seen what Team Jack is about."