Former Husker Aaron Davis provides daily motivation

Former Nebraska football player turned motivational speaker Aaron Davis is making sure people still here his words, despite not being able to speak to audiences publicly. These days, Davis is providing short videos on his social media pages with positive messages.

Davis, who's from Lincoln and attended UNL in the mid-90s, goes around the United States speaking to big audiences.

"A lot during this pandemic I keep resorting to the mindset that you have to have as an athlete, what do you do when you get knocked down?Wwhat do you do when things are tough and you face adversity and obstacles? It doesn't mean you always call the right play or make the tackle, but you at least have the mindset to want to do so," said Davis.

Davis adds it's important to keep a daily routine.

"In these videos that I post, I need those messages just as much as anyone else. I don't have all the answers, I've fallen and made mistakes, I'm bruised and battered, but we're full of bruised and battered people that hopefully we can help each other back up."