Former Husker Jeremiah Sirles testifies in favor of "Pay to Play" bill

From Memorial Stadium to the NFL, to the State Capitol, Jeremiah Sirles, former offensive lineman testified in the business and labor committee Monday, hoping to help Senator Megan Hunt pass LB-962.

"It's about the right of every student to work and participate in the free market and have the same freedoms as their peers," Hunt said.

LB 962 would allow student-athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness.

Meaning the could be the spokesperson for a brand, host a training camp, get paid for sponsored social media posts and more.

All this prohibited by the NCAA.

"The NCAA has a perfect business model, they make a ton of money off employees and don't have to pay them a dime," Sirles said.

Nobody testified against the bill but senators did have questions.

Senator Steve Lathrop was concerned that money will lead to corruption.

"Pretty soon it becomes about what sponsors are willing to pay what and this becomes a way of getting in a bidding war for athletes," Lathrop said.

Ramogi Huma, who helped pass a similar bill in California said the current system is already corrupt.

"Currently you have a lot of money that influences recruiting and that won't change with this bill," Huma said.

Garrett Klassy, senior deputy athletic director for UNL, testified neutrally.

He said the university is exploring this and will continue to have this conversation, however, UNL takes very good care of its student-athletes.