NSP: Former Husker Maurice Washington reported missing

Former Huskers running back Maurice Washington was reported missing last week, according to a report from the Nebraska State Patrol.

The 20-year-old has been missing since Friday, the report states. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 190-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000; or the Nebraska Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-877-441-LOST (5678) or 402-479-4086.

Washington served time in California earlier this year after pleading "no contest" to charges relating to revenge porn. At the time, the corrections department there listed his release date as March 20.