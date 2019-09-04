Former Husker football player creates fan clothing line

A former Nebraska football player is using his passion for the big red to make Husker nation a little more fashionable on game day.

It's been 8 years since Brandon Kinnie played a snap in a Nebraska uniform, but that's not stopping his passion for supporting the Big Red.

He used to catch passes for the Huskers, and now he's one of their biggest fans off the field.

“Make it look good, make it great quality, and I think once you add that and some faith behind it you're good to go," said Brandon Kinnie.

Kinnie launched his Red Fan Nation clothing website a couple weeks ago.

It's an accomplishment that came from simply listening to music.

"I think Rick Ross' Everyday I'm Hustlin’ song was on, and my mind started racing. I came up with eEveryday I'm Huskerin'. It just had a ring to it. It was so catchy," said Kinnie.

The father of 3 lives in Omaha.

He played for the huskers from 2009 - 2011.

Now he still wants to show how much he appreciates the fans.

"I wanted to provide excellent quality stuff for Husker nation because they were great for me. The fans are Husker nation and that's what Nebraska is all about, and if you don't have them you don't have anything," said Kinnie.

The online store features a variety of men’s and women's t-shirts, and hats were even added Wednesday.

"I think all of them are creative in their own ways," said Kinnie.

From Huskerin' to tailgating and even the balloon release it’s obvious Kinnie has pride for his alma mater.

"It's an awesome feeling to be able to be here now and living here and being able to promote, and show love to the university that showed so much love to me for three years it's been amazing," sais Kinnie.

Kinnie says his goal is to have 10% of proceeds benefit certain charities in Lincoln, Omaha and Kansas City.

He'll choose the charities sometime in the future.

Here is a link to Red Fan Nation. https://www.redfannation.com/

