Former Husker football players charged

Former Husker football players Andre Hunt and Katerian Legrone have been charged with first degree sexual assault according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Lancaster County December 11th 2019.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Lincoln Police said Andre Hunt was arrested for the offense of Aid/Abet 1st Degree Sexual Assault, and Katerian LeGrone was arrested for the offense of 1st Degree Sexual Assault. Both were redshirt freshman on the Nebraska Football teams and suspended indefinitely in August 2019.

They're scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. in Lancaster County.

According to the probable cause affidavit the victim showed up to Hunt’s apartment, soon they were in the bedroom where the woman says she felt forced into sexual contact.

She says she didn't say no because she felt uncomfortable and was fearful of what would happen. According to the documents she had a blanket in front of her face and Legrone came in and they both had sex with her.

Both men were suspended in late August and dismissed from the team last month. Both are out on bond.

