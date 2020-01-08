Former Husker lineman moves to Concordia wrestling

Former Husker football player Tanner Farmer hasn't competed in college athletics since 2018, but Thursday night that will change.

Farmer spent the fall with the Concordia football staff, but now he's making his NAIA wrestling debut.

Former husker offensive lineman Tanner Farmer went into coaching after not getting picked up by an NFL team.

Now it's the Concordia wrestling team that picked him up as the Nebraska grad has one semester of eligibility left.

After spending five seasons with Nebraska football Farmer didn't think he'd find himself on the wrestling mat again.

"I thought after football season was over I was going to find a pro team to play football with, but that didn't happen, and finding out I had an eligibility to be able to wrestle and to be able to start this and have this opportunity it's a blessing," said Farmer.

Farmer is wrestling in the heavy weight class, and brings more than just size to the Concordia team.

"He’s a good person to have around, he's good for our guys, and he’s a good leader. Other than that as far as wrestling he's probably the strongest person I’ve ever wrestled. I've been in the sport for over 20 years. He's strong, he's athletic and he's going to be able to score a lot of points on a lot of guys," said Levi Calhoun Concordia’s head coach.

It's not Farmer's first time on the mat, he was a two-time wrestling champion in high school and wrestled as a freshman for Nebraska.

Now with leadership, coaching experience and playing experience farmer has set his goals high for this semester.

"My goal is to win a national championship some people may say you haven't wrestled in five years that’s unattainable and that's unrealistic. I don't really care what seems attainable what I believe to be attainable is what matters to me."

Concordia competes in the NAIA, and like the NCAA it has a 10 semester eligibility limit.

The big difference NAIA doesn't have a time limit on those semesters.

Farmer's debut is 7:00 Thursday night against Ottawa University at Concordia.

