Former Husker players team up for Team Jack on Giving Tuesday

NFL lineman Jeremiah Sirles should be in Buffalo, New York this time of year playing for the Bills.

But, he's been side-lined by an injury.

So he's taken on a new challenge: raising money for The Team Jack Foundation.

But in a unique way by playing video games for 24-hours with Tommy Armstrong and Kenny Bell.

"We're going to stream for 24 hours between the three of us, and we have incentive lists you can donate to play with us, to make us do something in a certain game," Sirles said.

They former Husker football players started playing at noon on Tuesday and will keep going until noon Wednesday.

"It's just another way to raise money," Sirles said.

Their games are live-streaming on the website, Twitch, where anyone can watch them play and make a donation to Team Jack.

Sirles said he's been supporting the foundation since Jack Hoffman first stepped onto the field at Memorial Stadium, so it was a no-brainer to do something for Giving Tuesday.

"Team Jack is a part of me," Sirles said. "It's a part of my identity, It's a part of what I think matters and that's the fight against pediatric cancer."

Kylie Docktor, the Executive Director for the Team Jack Foundation said these fundraisers mean the world to them and really make an impact.

"These funds go directly to research," Docktor said. "And are going to help kids not only in Nebraska.. but with clinical trials, kids all over."

Sirles said they had raised $670 by 5:30 p.m. They hope to raise at least $3,000.

Get involved by going to "https://www.teamjackfoundation.org/twitch"