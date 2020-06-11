Former Husker to help lead Saturday march

Kieron Williams is used to the spotlight at Memorial Stadium and now he'll be front and center at the Nebraska State Capitol. The former Husker is helping lead the NOT ONE MORE LIFE.March on Saturday in LIncoln.

"Deaf ears have finally been pierced and people are starting to hear and people are starting to see and people are saying what can we do to help. I think that people now want to help and I think you have to make sure you attack while people's attention is still on it," said Williams who played defensive back for Nebraska from 2014-'17.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. It includes a choir, worship service, guest speakers, and a march. One of those speaking is former Husker quarterback Eric Crouch.

"I just appreciate him to allow me use the platform he has and my platform being be able to just bring people together,:" said Williams of Crouch.

There's GoFundMe page that's trying to raise $10,000 dollars with additional details to the event. $1,000 of that money will go towards a scholarship.