Former Husker's card business is booming during pandemic

People are having to get creative with how they're celebrating events during quarantine and social distancing. A Lincoln business is helping make celebrating more unique.

Sarah Sasse-Kildow took over Card My Yard Lincoln franchise in March. She thought it would be a fun project with her family, but it's been the quite opposite.

Card My Yard used to average 200 cards a year, but with the COVID-19 pandemic Sasse-Kildow said she's done that in just a month.

"It's just super fun," said Sarah Sasse-Kildow, Card My Yard owner, "You drive by and whether you know the person or not you just kind of smile and people are drawn to that."

Whether it's a wedding, retirement, birthday or other special event, the owner enjoys them all but one of the memorable cards was a condolence one.

"A wonderful woman caught us and was wondering what we were doing in her yard," said Sasse-Kildow. She saw the sign which was a tribute to her late husband, and it was just tears of relief and joy."

Sasse-Kildow isn't new to making her mark places. She's in the University of Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame for golfing. A sport she said she misses.

"Another selfish reason I took over the company was thinking I'd be able to get out on the golf course a little more often, but that hasn't been the case," said Sasse-Kildow.

The owner has enlisted the help of her kids to deliver the signs. They do it at night from 9:00-2:00 am, so it's a surprise to the person receiving the card.

