Former Lincoln daycare worker indicted on child pornography, distribution charges

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced that the Grand Jury in the District of Nebraska has returned a seven-count indictment against Titus Miller.

The 26-year-old was an employee at Playful Painters in Lincoln.

The Indictment charges Miller with the sexual exploitation of five children between August 17, and October 15, 2019.

The first five counts of the Indictment charge the production of child pornography. Each of these offenses are punishable by a mandatory minimum term of 15 years’ and a maximum of 30 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, and a mandatory assessment of $50,000.

After release from any imprisonment, Miller would be subject to a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life.

Counts 6 and 7 charge Miller with distributing child pornography. Both counts are punishable by a mandatory minimum of five years’ and a maximum of 20 years’ imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life.

Miller’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 13, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Cheryl R. Zwart in Lincoln. A preliminary examination will not be held as the Grand Jury has found of probable cause in returning the Indictment. A finding of probable cause is not a finding of guilt and Miller is presumed innocent of these charges.

United States Attorney Kelly expressed his appreciation to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Lincoln Police Department for their quick actions in obtaining a criminal complaint and search warrant immediately upon receiving notification of children being placed at risk of being sexually abused.

"Today’s indictment is evidence of our continued resolve to find those that prey on children in our community," said Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson. "We appreciate our partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office, the Lincoln Police Department, and the Lancaster County Attorney in this very important investigation."

Miller had already been charged with production of child pornography. His attorney has said he cannot comment about the case.

State prosecutors have charged him with four felony counts of child sexual assault. A court document says the crimes involve four children and occurred between July 31 and Sept. 16.

The FBI established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by Miller. The site's home page says Miller worked at Playful Painters Child Care and says he "allegedly sexually assaulted and covertly produced sexually graphic videos and photographs of his victims."

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.