Former Lincoln family evacuates ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Kelly Baviello and her mother, Kathy Doak, are bracing for Hurricane Dorian.

Ahead of the hurricane, Kelly, Kathy, and their dog evacuated to a hotel inland in St. Augustine, Florida.

Kathy’s husband was Mark Doak, considered one of the top offensive linemen in Nebraska football history. Mark also owned Sweep Left bar in Lincoln's Haymarket.

Kathy and Mark moved to Vilano Beach, Florida in 2013. Kelly joined Kathy in 2017 after Mark passed away.

Before evacuating their home for Hurricane Dorian, Kelly and Kathy got to work. They said their home is just one block from the beach. To protect their home from floodwaters, they used gorilla tape, hydra-barriers, and sand bags.

Kelly, who graduated from Lincoln Southeast in 2001, said during Hurricane Irma, they evacuated to Georgia. Their neighborhood flooded during Irma, but they said their home didn’t get much water because they put out sandbags.

In 2016, their house was completely flooded out by Hurricane Matthew

Kelly and Kathy evacuated on August 30. Their home is on a barrier island and on September 2, the evacuations became mandatory.

Kelly said at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the bridge to the island will close. Anyone who stays will be without help until the coastal highway is cleared of debris.

