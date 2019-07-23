Former Lincoln radio host takes plea deal

Matthew Rydberg, formally known as Matt McKay on KFRX, has taken a plea deal in a case of felony strangulation.

Rydberg was arrested on April 21 on charges of felony strangulation following an incident which involved Rydberg assaulting a woman. The assault was witnessed by two people.

According to court records, Rydberg accepted a plea deal on Monday, pleading from felony strangulation to misdemeanor domestic assault – intentionally causing bodily injury.

The charge is a third-degree domestic assault and carries a penalty of up to 1-year in prison, a $1,000 fine or both.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 1.

Rydberg moved to Lincoln from Seattle in 1999 and spent the better part of two decades as a morning DJ on the KFRX radio station.

KFRX is a media partner of 10/11 NOW.

