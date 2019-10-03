Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf gives inspirational speech at Bryan Health event

Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf's life has been nothing short of a roller coaster, from being the only person from Montana drafted to the NFL, to ending up in prison.

Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Ryan Leaf opened up about his mental health struggles and addiction at a Bryan Health event. (Source: Mackenzie Huck, KOLN)

"I think people hear about NFL quarterbacks and feel like they can't relate to them," Leaf said. "But you hear my story, and you go, 'Ryan Leaf? He's a screw up just like the rest of us. He's made mistakes like the rest of us."

Tonight, Leaf opened up about his life and his struggles with mental health issues and addiction at an event for Bryan Health's Mental Illness Awareness Week.

"I wish I didn't have to get up and bare my soul in front of a bunch of people, but if this helps one person, then it's worth it," Leaf said.

Leaf said he didn't know how to cope with life and didn't understand mental illness when he was growing up, so he turned to drugs.

Now, seven and a half years sober, he travels the country hoping to help end the stigma surrounding mental health.

He said one time, a man came up to him after a talk, and said, 'I saw the Fox Sports report on you on Christmas Day six months ago to the day. I just want to let you know that tomorrow, I'll be six months sober.'

"You either get help or you die from these diseases," Leaf said."This young man was on a path that he was going to die. And the fact that you have impact on that, how does that not validate what you continue to do and to inspire you every day to do so."

Bryan Health said it had a record turnout for tonight's event. Leaf said that is not thanks to him, but thanks to a societal shift toward opening up about mental health as well as Bryan Health's efforts to provide hope and healing to the community.

Bryan Health said it hopes people leave the talk knowing how many resources are available in the community.