UPDATE: Court hearing delayed for former Grand Island Northwest music teacher.

A hearing for a former Grand Island Northwest music teacher has been delayed.

David Sackschewsky, 46, Grand Island, is charged with felony theft and four counts of second degree forgery. Grand Island police arrested Sackschewsky after connecting him to a Sept. 27th 2018, complaint of suspicious transactions on the bank account of the 14-Karat Gold Show Choir at Northwest High School.

Sackschewsky was the director of the choir at the time of the offenses. Grand Island police said the total monetary value of the five listed charges was $207,641.28.

The affidavit shows police found suspicious activity in both Sackschewsky's personal and business accounts, and mentions at least two family members in the transactions.

It says an employee with First National Bank Omaha flagged the show choir's account in late September after more than $20,000 in cash was taken out with ATM withdrawals.

The bank launched an investigation, and found many two-party checks written directly to Sackschewsky. They reported most of the suspicious checks were written by the show choir treasurer, who is also Sackschewsky's sister.

The police investigation revealed Sackschewsky got close to $180,000 from the show choir account since May 2016, which it says he funneled into his personal account, and an account for Choral Strategies, which he and his wife own and run.

The report says in a period of two months, he withdrew $24,400 in cash from various ATM machines using the show choir debit card.

The document also says he forged and inflated invoices from music and licensing vendors that was never done at the school. The forgery charges refer to transactions made on June 14, 2014, in the amount of $10,100; June 1, 2015, for $15,400; November 15, 2015, for $1,800; and November 30, 2015 for $1,800.

A preliminary hearing for Sackschewsky had been scheduled for July 19. But the Hall County attorney asked for and was granted a delay because a prosecution witness was not available. The hearing is now scheduled for August 2.

Sackschewsky is currently out on bond.

In October of last year, Sackschewsky was seriously injured in a traffic accident west of Grand Island. At the time investigators said Sackschewsky's pickup drifted into the opposing lane and struck a semi-truck head on.

If convicted on all five counts, Sackschewsky could get up to 60 years in prison.