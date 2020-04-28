Former Northwest teacher faces child porn trial in September

A former teacher connected to a human trafficking investigation in Grand Island is going on trial later this year for possession of child pornography.

Brian Mohr, 37, a former teacher at Grand Island Northwest, is charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography. Grand Island police in January said they found 34 child porn images in Mohr's possession. The identities and ages of the victims were verified, and were confirmed to be under the age of 19 years old. Mohr admitted to investigators that he knew he was in possession child pornography.

Mohr last week pleaded not guilty and a judge scheduled trial for September 14.

Possession of child pornography is a felony which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison for a conviction.

Police arrested Mohr in connection with an investigation into Grand Island Northwest high school student Max Rookstool, 17. Rookstool is charged with one count of first degree sexual assault, two counts of human trafficking, two counts of human trafficking of a minor and seven counts of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct.

Court records show the alleged crimes took place between Aug. 1, 2018, and Oct. 4, 2019. Each carries a max penalty of anywhere from four years to life in prison.

Rookstool has pleaded not guilty to each charge. A judge scheduled a pretrial hearing for Rookstool in May and scheduled a jury trial for June 15.

Rookstool's bond had been set at $750,000. A judge last month reduced it to $400,000, on the conditions that Rookstool not use a smart phone, tablet, computer or other electronic devices except for school. Rookstool is also ordered to use no social media and will be confined to his home except for school, health care or counseling.

Police said Rookstool sent multiple nude images of children, who have been identified, and confirmed to be under the age of 19 years old without their consent. He used threat and/or coercion to have a minor engage in a sexually explicit performances and for the production of child pornography. And he also used these same unlawful means to have an adult engage in unwanted sexual activity and for the production of pornography.

Numerous images have been identified as students at Northwest.

Rookstool and Mohr were arrested in cooperation with Operation Predator, an international initiative to protect children from sexual predators, sponsored by Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.