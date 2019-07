Former Fontenelle Elementary School teacher Gregory Sedlacek was sentenced Tuesday for three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child. He won’t be eligible for parole for 40-years.

The incident was reported back in November of 2018, teachers at Fontenelle Elementary said they saw Sedlacek behaving in an inappropriate manner with a 7-year-old student.

Sedlacek was arrested in December.

An investigation made law enforcement aware of other instances of assault and brought the other charges.