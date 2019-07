Former mayor of York Orval Stahr has passed away, according to the York News-Times.

Stahr was mayor of York from January 2017 to February 2019. He was recalled by voters during a special election on Feb. 12.

According to the York News-Times, Stahr was also the former York County Commissioner.

He also served as the planning director for the city of Columbus.

Stahr helped create the York soccer complex and was the president of the York County Sports Authority.