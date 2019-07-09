Former employee at Lincoln Regional Center arrested sexual abuse of protected person

A former employee at the Lincoln Regional Center has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a protected person after reportedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

According to court records, Chalice Closen, 37, was lodged in jail on Monday.

Closen was a former security specialist at the Lincoln Regional Center, and had established an inappropriate relationship with an inmate in early 2018, court documents show.

That inmate was getting treatment at the regional center, documents show.

According to the court records, Closen’s supervisor did speak to her about the “unusual amount of one-on-one time” she was spending with the inmate and told her to be mindful of her boundaries.

During the investigation, authorities gathered enough evidence to believe a sexual relationship took place between Closen and the inmate, leading to an arrest warrant being issued.

