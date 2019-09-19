Former home brewer finds new kind of success in Beatrice

After 13 years of home brewing one man is now turning his passion into a Beatrice business.

Stone Hollow Brewing Company recently opened and it’s the first in the city.

Beer is something that has always been a passion of Bryon Belding's.

"It started off as a hobby because there weren't a lot of craft beers available that were on the market,” said Stone Hollow Brewing owner, Bryon Belding.

For the last 13 years Belding had been brewing different beers at his house.

But now he has his own brewery. Something he says is a dream.

"Yeah going from a little five barrel system with a turkey fryer in my garage to something on this scale has been a big learning experience, but the concept is all the same,” said Belding.

Belding came back to his hometown of Beatrice to open Stone Hollow Brewing.

On tap they have 14 different beers along with some hard ciders.

But getting here was not easy.

Built in the 1880's, this building was once a grocery store and a bike shop.

It took 18 months of renovations.

“The building itself, it was condemned, well it was close to being condemned, it was vacant for more than 30 years,” said Belding.

Once full of mud, it's completely renovated now.

However Belding was able to keep some of the building's history.

"Not only do you get the experience of trying our beer, the building itself is very novel, very neat,” said Belding.

Now after years and years of home brewing and a long clean-up process, Belding says it's all worth it.

"For all of our hard work to turn in to this, has been pretty amazing,” said Belding.

Coming up this Saturday, the brewery is hosting an Oktoberfest.

That will run from 10 A.M until midnight so you can get a beer and watch the game.

The owner says if things go as planned the building that the brewery is in will be zoned as Nebraska’s first indoor entertainment district where people can walk around to other shops with their drinks.