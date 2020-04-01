Former city official and meteorologist charged with threatening Douglas County heath director's life

A former Omaha mayoral communications director and local meteorologist was arrested after he allegedly threatened to lynch or slit the throat of Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour.

Ronald Penzkowski, 57, of Omaha is in the Douglas County jail booked on charges of making online terroristic threats relating to the coronavirus pandemic and stalking Dr. Pour.

Sources tell 6 News that Penzkowski also goes by the name of Ron Gerard. He was communication director for Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle from 2009-2010. In the 1990s, he was chief meteorologist for KPTM.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to give details about the arrest and the allegations against Penzkowski.

DCSO revealed during the update that Penzkowski had sent Dr. Pour 15 emails threatening her life during the span of a week.

