Former officer takes the stand in assault trial

Former officer Greg Cody took the stand on Wednesday. The retired cop is accused of assaulting a woman nearly 60 times, starting back in 2016.

Gregory Cody testifies in court Wednesday. (Source: KOLN)

The defense attorney questioned Cody for an hour before the judge called for a recess. The former cop discussed the timeline of the relationship he had with the victim, a relationship he described as consensual.

The victim has repeatedly told investigators she was sexually assaulted by Cody and that he was constantly using his power to assert his will over her.

14 people make up the jury: eight men and six women. prosecutors had the opportunity to question Cody after the recess. Closing remarks are expected tomorrow with a verdict soon after.