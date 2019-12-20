Former owner of Lancaster County animal rescue cited for court violation

The former owner of a Lancaster County dog rescue was cited for a court violation after eight animals she did not have permission to have were found on her property.

Kandice Bremer, who was cited for misdemeanor animal neglect in September, was issued the court violation citation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office following the execution of a search warrant on Friday.

The search warrant was conducted at 16951 Van Dorn Street, the location of All Hounds on Deck, which Bremer owned.

LSO said Bremer had six dogs and two cats she was not authorized to have. Eight animals she is allowed to own were also on the property, and all 16 animals were in good health, according to LSO.

Department of Agriculture records from earlier this year show Bremer is accused of letting dogs live in unsanitary and unsafe conditions.

In August, LSO located eight dogs under the group's care that sustained severe medical problems.

The Department of Agriculture was alerted to problems in March of 2018.

