Former police chief wins race for Buffalo County board

It looks like a former Kearney police chief will join the Buffalo County Board next year.

After the election commissioner counted provisional votes Thursday, Dan Lynch held onto a four-vote margin of victory over Marvion Reichert. The pair were in a field of six candidates running for the Republican nomination for the District Four seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said a recount is necessary if the margin of victory is one per-cent or less of the leading candidate's vote total. Lynch, as the leading candidate, got 328 votes. One percent of 328 is 3.28. Since Lynch's margin of victory was four votes, a recount is not needed, according to Poff.

Lynch retired as Kearney police chief in October 2018.

Since no Democrat filed for that board seat, Lynch will be unopposed in the November general election and would take his seat on the board in January.

